Various News: Rapper Lil Scrappy Delivers Rock Bottom At Battle Slam Event, Private Party PPV Available Now, Tonight’s Miz and Mrs.

– Rapper Lil’ Scrappy got involved at last night’s Battle Slam Fight for ATL PPV, delivering a Rock Bottom to Baron Black.

– Tonight’s episode of Miz and Mrs features:

“Mister perfect obsesses over social media criticism while Maryse let’s Barb do her dirty work.”

– Stonecutter Media has announced that a PPV focusing on the early years of Private Party is now available.

PRIVATE PARTY: BEHIND THE ROPE! IN JUNE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

You know the Private Party tag team as AEW stars! Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen’s “Gin and Juice” finishing move pulps their opponents. You’ve seen them in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see these tag team champs in the early fights that rocketed them into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to PRIVATE PARTY: BEHIND THE ROPE, be sure to check out JOE GACY: THE MANIAC, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.