Various News: Rapper Name Drops Shawn Michaels, Nia Jax and Josh Alexander Have A Birthday Today, Batista Appears On The Tonight Show

May 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shawn Michaels

– Rapper Jack Harlow namedropped Shawn Michaels on the remix of Eminem’s song “Killer”, where he is featured along with Cordae.

The specific line is, “I put these diamonds in the ring like they was Shawn Michaels.” You can hear the whole track below.

– Both Nia Jax and Josh Alexander celebrated birthdays today, with Jax turning 37 while Alexander is 34. WWE and Impact, respectively, wished them both a happy birthday.

– Batista was a guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show, where he spoke about his origins in acting and wrestling and working with Zack Snyder on the new film Army of the Dead.

