Various News: Ratings For Latest Episodes of WOW, Todd Grisham In Creed III, Latest WWE Playlist Looks At Women Overpowering Men

– The ratings are in for the latest episodes of WOW – Women of Wrestling in syndication. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that episode 21 (February 5) had 323,000 viewers, up 5% from January 29 (305,000). It had a 0.05 rating (67,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic, down 12% from the week before (76,000).

Episode 22 (February 12) had 302,000 viewers, the lowest number since December 18 and down 7% from the week before. It had an 0.05 rating (62,000), down 7% from the week before.

– Todd Grisham is part of the new film Creed III, providing commentary for the fight scenes.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at women overpowering men.