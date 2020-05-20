Various News: Reality Show Featuring Matt Striker Debuts Tomorrow, Chelsea Green’s Latest Bikini Haul Video, Asuka Reveals Custom Side Plates

– The FOX reality series Labor of Love, which will feature former WWE/Lucha Underground announcer Matt Striker, debuts tomorrow at 9 PM ET.

Here’s a synopsis: Labor of Love will follow Kristy Katzmann, a 41-year-old smart, successful and beautiful career woman who seems to have it all — except the one thing that she wants the most: a child. Katzmann has yet to meet a potential father and, in the show, will be matched with 15 men who are ready to let their paternal sides shine. Each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be will be faced with challenges that will put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. If they prove worthy, they will advance to the next week, and for those who don’t, Kristy will let them know that she does not see herself starting a family with them. After eight weeks of challenges and romantic dates Kristy will decide if she has found the man with whom she’d like to settle down and start a family or if she’d rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own.

– Here’s the third episode of Chelsea Green’s Youtube series ‘Bikini Haul’:

– Asuka revealed the custom side plates for her RAW Women’s title on Instagram: