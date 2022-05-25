Various News: Referee for Final Match of Ric Flair, Booker T Comments on Johnny Elite’s AEW Debut, Eddie Kingston on Talk’N Shop Vlog

– Per PWInsider, Tony Schiavone revealed on the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast that Tommy Young will serve as the referee for the final match of Ric Flair scheduled for July 31 at Starrcast V in Nashville, Tennessee. The full podcast episode is available below:

– During his podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on former WWE Superstar John Morrison debuting in AEW last week as “Johnny Elite.” Booker T says Morrison is a “big pickup” for AEW. Following his AEW Dynamite match with Samoa Joe, it was reported that Johnny Elite had not yet signed with the promotion. You can view that clip below:

– The latest episode of the Talk’N Shop Vlog is available. AEW star Eddie Kingston makes an appearance. You can check out that video below: