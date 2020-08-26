Various News: Reminder About AEW Dynamite Preemption, Highlights From Night Two of Impact Emergence

– As a reminder, AEW Dynamite will be preempted again this week and will not air until tomorrow night. That leaves NXT unopposed again, with the following lineup:

* Karrion Kross opens the show with Scarlett

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium vs. Breezango

* NXT Championship Match: Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel González

* Damian Priest appears

– Here are highlights from night two of Impact Wrestling Emergence: