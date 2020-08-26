wrestling / News
Various News: Reminder About AEW Dynamite Preemption, Highlights From Night Two of Impact Emergence
– As a reminder, AEW Dynamite will be preempted again this week and will not air until tomorrow night. That leaves NXT unopposed again, with the following lineup:
* Karrion Kross opens the show with Scarlett
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium vs. Breezango
* NXT Championship Match: Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
* Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel González
* Damian Priest appears
– Here are highlights from night two of Impact Wrestling Emergence:
