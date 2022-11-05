wrestling / News
Various News: Reminder on Today’s NJPW Strong, UWN Lineup
November 5, 2022 | Posted by
– A new episode of NJPW Strong airs tonight on FITE TV and New Japan World. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd
* Rocky Romero vs Christopher Daniels
* Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown) vs TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) vs LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & The DKC) vs West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) to determine the top contenders to New Japan Strong Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns
– Also, here is the weekend UWN Championship Wrestling lineup:
* UWN Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat vs. Reno Scum
* UWN World TV Champion Jordan Cruz vs. Bad Dude Tito
* Willie Mack vs. Invictus Khash
* Kevin Martenson vs. Big Hoss