Various News: Reminder on Today’s NJPW Strong, UWN Lineup

– A new episode of NJPW Strong airs tonight on FITE TV and New Japan World. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd

* Rocky Romero vs Christopher Daniels

* Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown) vs TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) vs LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & The DKC) vs West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) to determine the top contenders to New Japan Strong Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns

– Also, here is the weekend UWN Championship Wrestling lineup:

* UWN Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat vs. Reno Scum

* UWN World TV Champion Jordan Cruz vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Willie Mack vs. Invictus Khash

* Kevin Martenson vs. Big Hoss