Various News: Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong Episode, Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide Scheduled, JCW Series of Survivals Streaming for Free Today
November 19, 2022
– A new episode of NJPW Strong will debut tonight on FITE TV and New Japan World. Here’s the lineup:
* Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor
* Bullet Club vs. Mascara Dorada & Blake Christian
* Peter Avalon vs. Keita
– Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) will present its Series of Survivals Show tonight. It will stream live and free on YouTube at 1:00 pm EST. The show can be viewed below: