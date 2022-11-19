– A new episode of NJPW Strong will debut tonight on FITE TV and New Japan World. Here’s the lineup:

* Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor

* Bullet Club vs. Mascara Dorada & Blake Christian

* Peter Avalon vs. Keita

– Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) will present its Series of Survivals Show tonight. It will stream live and free on YouTube at 1:00 pm EST. The show can be viewed below: