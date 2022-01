– A new episode of NJPW Strong debuts tonight on NJPW World at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s card:

* Jonah vs. David Finlay

* Brody King vs. Dave Dutra

* LA Dojo (Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight) vs Stray Dog Army (Bateman & Misterioso)

– The following highlights are now available for last night’s episode of AEW Rampage: