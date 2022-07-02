Various News: Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup, This Week’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV Lineup

– Here’s the previously announced lineup for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming on New Japan World:

* Will Ospreay vs. Homicide

* Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack

* Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis vs. JONAH, Shane haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito

– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s edition of United Wrestling Network (UWN) Championship Wrestling TV:

* United Heritage Champion Zicky Dice vs. Jordan Cruz

* Peter Avalon vs. Kevin Martenson

* Midnight Heat vs. Wolf Zaddies

* Invictus Khash with Prince Nana vs. Dustin Daniels

* Alex Gracia vs. Mylo