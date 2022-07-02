wrestling / News
Various News: Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup, This Week’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV Lineup
– Here’s the previously announced lineup for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming on New Japan World:
* Will Ospreay vs. Homicide
* Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack
* Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis vs. JONAH, Shane haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito
– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s edition of United Wrestling Network (UWN) Championship Wrestling TV:
* United Heritage Champion Zicky Dice vs. Jordan Cruz
* Peter Avalon vs. Kevin Martenson
* Midnight Heat vs. Wolf Zaddies
* Invictus Khash with Prince Nana vs. Dustin Daniels
* Alex Gracia vs. Mylo