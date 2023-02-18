– As a reminder, the latest XFL reboot will present its season kickoff starting today at 3:00 pm EST on ABC with the Vegas Vipers facing the Arlington Renegades at Chocktaw Stadium.

Also set for today, the Orlando Guardians will face the Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium at 8:30 pm EST on ESPN & FX. Tomorrow will also see the following games broadcast on ABC and ESPN:

* Feb. 19: St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas at The Alamodome

(3 p.m. ET, ABC);

* Feb. 19: Seattle Sea Dragons vs. D.C. Defenders at Audi Field

(8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

ABC is also airing a season preview for the XFL later today at 2:00 pm EST.

– Tonight, Game Changer Wrestling presents its GCW Middle of the Night show. The show will stream live on FITE+. Here’s the lineup:

* ick Gage vs. Mike Bailey

* Willie Mack vs. Blake Christian

* Lio Rush vs. Komander

* Matt Cardona vs. Nick Wayne

* The Bollywood Boyz vs. Los Macizos