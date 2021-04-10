wrestling / News
Various News: Renee Paquette Tries a Del Taco Mukbang, Logan Paul Gets a WWE Shirt, Piper Niven Helps Jack Starz Train
April 10, 2021 | Posted by
– Former WWE broadcast Renee Paquette went on a mukbang and tried some Del Taco for the first time:
– WWE Shop has a new shirt available for WrestleMania 37 celebrity guest Logan Paul. The new shirt is done in the style of old WWE Topps trading cards. You can check out that shirt below:
Logan Paul has a wwe shirt and that….is something I never thought I would say pic.twitter.com/jDvUYy0oQa
— Brandon #BeatMurrayState (@BTBouttanowhere) April 10, 2021
– WWE released a video showing Piper Niven help Jack Starz get ready for NXT UK Prelude:
