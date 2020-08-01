Various News: Renee Young Says Jon Moxley Had Her Pay Him to Get a Beer, New Japan Cup & Strong Videos, Batista Set for The Talk

– Earlier this week, WWE broadcaster Renee Young mentioned on her Twitter account that her husband, AEW World champion Jon Moxley, made her pay him $3 on PayPal to get her another Bud Light Seltzer from the fridge. Rocky Romero also commented on the tweet.

– As previously reported, NJPW announced the New Japan Cup USA tournament to be featured on the NJPW Strong. You can check out the full press conference video for NJPW Strong and the preview for the New Japan Cup USA tournament released by New Japan below:





– Former WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista) will be appearing on CBS’ The Talk on Monday, August 3.