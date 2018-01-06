 

Various News: The Revival Want a Raw Tag Team Title Shot, Hogan & Stung Cut Promos For Upcoming Comic Con Appearance

January 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Dash Wilder of The Revival Tweeted Kurt Angle about getting a title shot, reminding him that they are undefeated…

– Sting and Hulk Hogan will be reuniting for a photo-op at the Ace Universe Comic Con on Monday, January 15th in Glendale, Arizona (more details here). They cut the following promos for the event…

