Various News: The Revival Want a Raw Tag Team Title Shot, Hogan & Stung Cut Promos For Upcoming Comic Con Appearance
– Dash Wilder of The Revival Tweeted Kurt Angle about getting a title shot, reminding him that they are undefeated…
I know you’re busy giving your little rugrat and his play date all the opportunities, @RealKurtAngle, but the #TopGuys are undefeated. Why don’t you put him and @WWERollins in the ring with us?#FTR#NFJF
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) January 5, 2018
– Sting and Hulk Hogan will be reuniting for a photo-op at the Ace Universe Comic Con on Monday, January 15th in Glendale, Arizona (more details here). They cut the following promos for the event…
Check out https://t.co/LBgzehuoSC for tickets and info to see me at Ace Comic-Con in Glendale Arizona January 15 #ACEcomiccon @ACEcomiccon #Hogansbeachshop pic.twitter.com/96sdvVRnLn
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 7, 2018
When promo videos don't always go smooth…. haha #BROTHER 🦂 pic.twitter.com/WCrbV801fG
— Sting (@Sting) January 6, 2018