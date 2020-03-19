wrestling / News

Various News: RevPro Wrestling Postpones Events, LA Park Debuting Cooking Show on MLW Fusion

March 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– RevPro has announced the postponement of all events through May in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The company made the announcement in a lengthy Twitter post that all their events will be postponed through the first weekend in May. The announcement also notes that RevPro owner Andy Q will be doing a live Facebook Q&A on the Revolution Pro Wrestling Facebook page at 3 PM local time with a Twitter Q&A on Thursday:

– MLW has announced that LA Park will begin hosting a brand new cooking show on MLW Fusion:

If you follow LA Park on social media (which is mandatory), you may be familiar with his popular grilling videos.

Often cooking lakeside in Mexico, the legendary luchador is as mean in the ring as he is in the kitchen. That’s why MLW made the obvious move and offered the brawling luchador his own segment on MLW Fusion.

This weekend the chairman of MLW invites you to to join him on his new cooking segment on MLW Fusion tentatively called “¡LA Park en la cocina, pendejos!“

What will Park be cooking? No one dares to ask.

