wrestling / News
Various News: RevPro Wrestling Postpones Events, LA Park Debuting Cooking Show on MLW Fusion
– RevPro has announced the postponement of all events through May in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The company made the announcement in a lengthy Twitter post that all their events will be postponed through the first weekend in May. The announcement also notes that RevPro owner Andy Q will be doing a live Facebook Q&A on the Revolution Pro Wrestling Facebook page at 3 PM local time with a Twitter Q&A on Thursday:
An update on future RevPro Events
I (Andy Q) will be doing a full Facebook Live at 3pm (https://t.co/smUM17rbYM) there will also be a Twitter Q&A tomorrow from midday. pic.twitter.com/KSxMtqPTYM
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) March 18, 2020
– MLW has announced that LA Park will begin hosting a brand new cooking show on MLW Fusion:
If you follow LA Park on social media (which is mandatory), you may be familiar with his popular grilling videos.
Often cooking lakeside in Mexico, the legendary luchador is as mean in the ring as he is in the kitchen. That’s why MLW made the obvious move and offered the brawling luchador his own segment on MLW Fusion.
This weekend the chairman of MLW invites you to to join him on his new cooking segment on MLW Fusion tentatively called “¡LA Park en la cocina, pendejos!“
What will Park be cooking? No one dares to ask.
More Trending Stories
- Jerry Lawler Doesn’t Think It Would Hurt If WWE ‘Piped In Some Crowd Noise’
- Chael Sonnen Calls Monday’s RAW A ‘Rotten Piece of Garbage’
- Gail Kim On Her WWE Return Being Disappointing, Getting the Daniel Bryan Storyline As She Was About to Quit and Why She Left
- CM Punk On Which Opponents Could Bring Him Back to the Ring, Says The Answer Changes