Various News: RevPro Wrestling Postpones Events, LA Park Debuting Cooking Show on MLW Fusion

– RevPro has announced the postponement of all events through May in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The company made the announcement in a lengthy Twitter post that all their events will be postponed through the first weekend in May. The announcement also notes that RevPro owner Andy Q will be doing a live Facebook Q&A on the Revolution Pro Wrestling Facebook page at 3 PM local time with a Twitter Q&A on Thursday:

– MLW has announced that LA Park will begin hosting a brand new cooking show on MLW Fusion: