Various News: Rey Fenix Suffers Groin Injury, NJPW Looks At The History Of The Bullet Club

Hello everyone. Today I dont have a good news. Yesterday night I wrestle one of the most important match in @cmll #LaLeyendaDePlata. Like every match I wrestle my 100% excited and passionate. unfortunately last night, I ended up with a muscular strain in my groin. Everything is good! Just the bad thing, I need cancel every shows in December, I will keep informed every promoter and you guys abut my recovery. THANK YOU EVERYBODY! thank you for your messages and your love, I wish that people in attendance returned with a smile after the show. My apologies to all people who were waiting for me in their city soon. For the end… ANIMO Hola a todos. Esta ocasión no tengo buenas noticias. La noche de ayer participe en una de las luchas más importantes del @cmll_mx #LaLeyendaDePlata Cómo cada lucha lo hice apasionado, emocionado y con mi 100% Desafortunadamente termine la lucha con un Desgarre muscular en mi ingle derecha. Todo está bien! Lo malo es que tendré que cancelar todas mis presentaciones en Diciembre. Mantendré informados a los promotores y a ustedes amigos sobre mi recuperación. Gracias por sus mensajes y su cariño MUCHAS GRACIAS! Espero las personas que asistieron ayer, regresaron a casa con una sonrisa después del evento. Mil disculpas a quien me esperaba en sus ciudades pronto. Solo por último.. ANIMO! PD: Dejen de utilizar la palabra ANTIPROFESIONAL PORQUE NO ES ASÍ.. Felicidades a @barbaro_cavernario gran luchador y gran persona! Animo #MexaKing #LuchaBrothers #LuchaLibre