Various News: Rey Mysterio To Take Part In SDCC Panel, This Week’s MLW Underground Online, Lucha Libre Movies Set To Air On El Rey Network

– The San Diego Comic-Con will be hosting a virtual convention this year with panels that are streamed live. SDCC announced the schedule for July 25, which will include a panel on lucha libre at 5 PM ET. Rey Mysterio will be one of the guests. Here are the details:

Mexican Lucha Libre: History, Tradition, Legacy

This panel will focus on the history, living legacy and future of Mexican Lucha Libre, a free-form wrestling, famous for its dramatic and colorful display of masks and characters. Lucha Libre has inspired many manifestations, having a huge impact in Mexican popular culture and beyond, including films, comics, cartoons, television programs, toys, etc. Panelists analyzed the history and role of Lucha Libre in Mexican culture, its current situation and its future as a traditional sport in Mexico.

Carlos González Gutiérrez, Consul General of Mexico in San Diego, moderator of the panel.

Salvador Lutteroth, CEO of Promociones México, Coliseo y Revolución, the company that promotes the World Lucha Libre Council (CMLL).

Mauricio Limón, director and owner of the Mexican Museum of Lucha Libre (MULLM) in Tijuana, the only institution of its kind with a collection of almost seven thousand objects related to all aspects of the sport.

Rey Misterio, professional wrestler and Lucha Libre champion, with a 40-year career.

– This week’s episode of MLW Underground is now online.

– El Rey Network will air the 1973 movie Santo & Blue Demon vs. Dracula & The Wolf Man tonight at 8 PM ET.

Here’s a synopsis: After facing defeat at the hands of Cristaldi the magician, Dracula is back to seek revenge and rule the world. With the help of Wolfman and his legion of followers, victory seems eminent. Professor Cristaldi, a descendant of the magician, is warned about Dracula’s plans and calls upon El Santo and Blue Demon in the hopes that they can put the infamous Count and the werewolf down for good.

Next Saturday at the same time, El Rey will air 1974’s Santo & Blue Demon vs. Dr. Frankenstein.

Here’s a synopsis: Santo and Blue Demon team up with a couple of detectives to stop the grandson of Dr. Frankenstein from conducting fiendish brain transplant experiments.