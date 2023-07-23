wrestling / News

Various News: Rhea Ripley’s Favorite Match, New WWE Funko Pops, More

July 22, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Iyo Sky WWE NXT Rhea Ripley Io Shirai

– Rhea Ripley is featured on the latest Up NXT episode and responds to questions about her favorite matches, which you can see below.

– Funko Pop! will release new WWE vinyl figures, including Vader, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Jimmy & Jey Uso, John Cena, & Stone Cold Steve Austin on Zamboni:

– A trio of new Mick Foley action figures were recently revealed at SDCC, which you can find below:

– WWE featured a video of the top 10 moments from this past SmackDown show, described as:

Look back at this week’s Friday Night SmackDown to revisit the show’s most incredible moments!

– Ultimate Women of Wrestling announced Harley Cameron as a competitor for UWW #5:

– Chris Van Vliet tweeted a highlight from his interview with Cody Rhodes:

– Wrestling Revolver announced an upcoming match at Revolver Heat between Max The Impaler & JesSICKa:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ultimate Women of Wrestling, Wrestling Revolver, WWE, Jack Gregory

Spotlight

More Stories

loading