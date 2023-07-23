Various News: Rhea Ripley’s Favorite Match, New WWE Funko Pops, More

– Rhea Ripley is featured on the latest Up NXT episode and responds to questions about her favorite matches, which you can see below.

.@RheaRipley_WWE's three favorite matches of her career: 1. vs. @Iyo_SkyWWE – Mae Young Classic

2. ????

3. ???? Watch the full #UpNXT episode with Rhea here 👉 https://t.co/a9tyUS1qvv pic.twitter.com/viiyBf4PvV — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 22, 2023

– Funko Pop! will release new WWE vinyl figures, including Vader, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Jimmy & Jey Uso, John Cena, & Stone Cold Steve Austin on Zamboni:

– A trio of new Mick Foley action figures were recently revealed at SDCC, which you can find below:

– WWE featured a video of the top 10 moments from this past SmackDown show, described as:

Look back at this week’s Friday Night SmackDown to revisit the show’s most incredible moments!

– Ultimate Women of Wrestling announced Harley Cameron as a competitor for UWW #5:

TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS MORNING AT 10:00AM.

After winning her debut match at UWW #4 CEO "RAMPAGE" JACKSON confirms HARLEY CAMERON will be competing at UWW #5. Get your tickets at: https://t.co/j2yBmXvxXa pic.twitter.com/XUPbiTAysy — Ultimate Women Of Wrestling 🤼‍♀️🎰🎲 (@UWomenWrestling) July 22, 2023

– Chris Van Vliet tweeted a highlight from his interview with Cody Rhodes:

Vince McMahon flew to Cody Rhodes to talk to him to about going back to WWE New episode with Cody this Tuesday! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ju3iWR3cOy — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 22, 2023

– Wrestling Revolver announced an upcoming match at Revolver Heat between Max The Impaler & JesSICKa: