Various News: Rhea Ripley’s Favorite Match, New WWE Funko Pops, More
– Rhea Ripley is featured on the latest Up NXT episode and responds to questions about her favorite matches, which you can see below.
.@RheaRipley_WWE's three favorite matches of her career:
1. vs. @Iyo_SkyWWE – Mae Young Classic
2. ????
3. ????
Watch the full #UpNXT episode with Rhea here 👉 https://t.co/a9tyUS1qvv pic.twitter.com/viiyBf4PvV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 22, 2023
– Funko Pop! will release new WWE vinyl figures, including Vader, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, Jimmy & Jey Uso, John Cena, & Stone Cold Steve Austin on Zamboni:
– A trio of new Mick Foley action figures were recently revealed at SDCC, which you can find below:
3 Faces Of Foley @Mattel @WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive featuring Mankind, Cactus Jack & Dude Love!
Images revealed at the San Diego Comic Con 2023 #Mattel #WWE Panel! #SDCC #SDCC2023
Available soon at https://t.co/u2iD9lORTT!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures… pic.twitter.com/pZBe6PLiy0
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 20, 2023
– WWE featured a video of the top 10 moments from this past SmackDown show, described as:
Look back at this week’s Friday Night SmackDown to revisit the show’s most incredible moments!
– Ultimate Women of Wrestling announced Harley Cameron as a competitor for UWW #5:
TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS MORNING AT 10:00AM.
After winning her debut match at UWW #4 CEO "RAMPAGE" JACKSON confirms HARLEY CAMERON will be competing at UWW #5. Get your tickets at: https://t.co/j2yBmXvxXa pic.twitter.com/XUPbiTAysy
— Ultimate Women Of Wrestling 🤼♀️🎰🎲 (@UWomenWrestling) July 22, 2023
– Chris Van Vliet tweeted a highlight from his interview with Cody Rhodes:
Vince McMahon flew to Cody Rhodes to talk to him to about going back to WWE
New episode with Cody this Tuesday! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ju3iWR3cOy
— Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 22, 2023
– Wrestling Revolver announced an upcoming match at Revolver Heat between Max The Impaler & JesSICKa:
The definition of HOSS FIGHT!
FIRST TIME EVER – DREAM MATCH
JesSICKa
🆚
Max The Impaler
8.3.23#RevolverHEAT
Dayton, OH
LIVE on @FiteTV+
🎟️ https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e pic.twitter.com/LU5UE0eQpl
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) July 22, 2023
