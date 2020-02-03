wrestling / News
Various News: Ric Flair Appears In Hummus Commercial, Bray Wyatt Makes Super Bowl Promises, Several Wrestlers Attend Super Bowl
– Ric Flair appeared in a commercial for Sabra Hummus last night, which you can see below.
This Is How It Feels To Be In A #SuperBowlLIV Commercial! #HowImmus @Sabra WOOOOOOOOO!!!! #SabraPartner pic.twitter.com/DF1sGPAq0D
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 3, 2020
– Several wrestlers and wrestling-related personalities were actually in attendance for the Super Bowl, including Mojo Rawley, Stephanie McMahon, Cody, Brandi Rhodes and Baron Corbin. Corbin’s San Francisco 49ers won, so maybe he should have confirmed that bet with Naomi.
KANSAS CITY @Chiefs ARE SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS #SBLIV #SuperBowl @WWE @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/2MB6ZQ1doP
— THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) February 3, 2020
Remember that time when people would win the @WWE 24/7 Championship and then hide indoors from the world? Yeah, I thought it was funny too.
Current Location: Miami, FL on a big yacht on the Miami River.
Dare you to come try and take my title, or my chix. pic.twitter.com/JcOMoPXRgF
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 2, 2020
Thank You @FOXTV @FOXSports for the incredible seats! Go @49ers! #GoNiners #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/aaYbEE845y
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 2, 2020
#SBLIV pic.twitter.com/YDIEIwvyiA
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) February 2, 2020
– Bray Wyatt is making some extravagant promises in order to get either the Oakland Raiders or the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Super Bowl next year:
If my beloved @Raiders make The Super Bowl next year I’ll fight Sting at halftime in a chainsaw death match. As long as he’s available.
And I put that on Jon Gruden!
I hope you’re happy AB👿
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 3, 2020
Plan B
If the Jags make it I’ll settle for you and me in a handicap tag against all those K Pop guys everybody talks about. All of em.
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 3, 2020
