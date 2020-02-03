wrestling / News

Various News: Ric Flair Appears In Hummus Commercial, Bray Wyatt Makes Super Bowl Promises, Several Wrestlers Attend Super Bowl

February 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Ric Flair appeared in a commercial for Sabra Hummus last night, which you can see below.

– Several wrestlers and wrestling-related personalities were actually in attendance for the Super Bowl, including Mojo Rawley, Stephanie McMahon, Cody, Brandi Rhodes and Baron Corbin. Corbin’s San Francisco 49ers won, so maybe he should have confirmed that bet with Naomi.

– Bray Wyatt is making some extravagant promises in order to get either the Oakland Raiders or the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Super Bowl next year:

