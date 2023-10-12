– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is partnering with an NHL team. Ric Flair’s energy drink brand, Wooooo! Energy, has announced a partnership with the NHL team the Columbus Blue Jackets. Here’s the full announcement:

Wooooo! Energy Now Proud Partner of Columbus Blue Jackets, NHL Franchise

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wooooo! Energy, co-founded by 16-time professional wrestling champion and two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair, announces today its newest partnership as a proud partner of the Columbus Blue Jackets, the first partnership between “Wooooo! Energy” and an NHL franchise.

“I’ve always had energy, I’ve always believed in playing to win, and celebrating those wins, big or small, and now Columbus Blue Jackets fans can do it too with Wooooo! Energy, Wooooo!” exclaimed Ric Flair.

Over the decades, Ric Flair’s iconic “Wooooo!” catchphrase transcended the wrestling ring. It is a universal signal of success, celebration, and triumph. The Columbus Blue Jackets, who play at the state-of-the-art Nationwide Arena in downtown Columbus, shared their excitement for the new partnership.

“Wooooo! isn’t merely Ric Flair’s renowned catchphrase—it’s a cultural phenomenon. It’s not just about wrestling anymore. Today, it resonates as a universal badge of celebration,” shared Chad Bronstein, President and Chairman of Carma HoldCo, the holding company behind Wooooo! Energy and other iconic brands.

“With Wooooo! We’re infusing Ric’s vibrant energy into the heart of the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Nationwide Arena.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Wooooo! Energy into the Blue Jackets family. This partnership promises to bring unparalleled energy and enthusiasm to our games, matching our team’s and fans’ spirit,” said Ryan Shirk, VP of Corporate Partnerships for the Columbus Blue Jackets.