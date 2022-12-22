– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair praised AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette during last night’s Dynamite. Flair tweeted, “I’m Watching #AEWDynamite! @ReneePaquette, You Are Under Appreciated, Beautiful, And Married To A MAN!! Happy Holidays My Friend! Wooooo!” You can check out his tweet below:

– As previously reported, wrestler Chelsea Green is rumored to be on her way back to WWE and recently shut down her OnlyFans account. Also, she posted a tweet today with a photo of her main roster debut on WWE Raw, possibly teasing her return. You can check out the tweet below: