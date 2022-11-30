– As previously reported, Ric Flair revealed that WWE and Tom Rinaldi were working on a new documentary about his career. During a recent edition of his podcast, Flair shared an update on the film.

Ric Flair stated, “By the way, I saw the documentary, and if I live till it airs, it’s the greatest thing I’ve ever produced.” He added that the film is “two hours long.” He also noted that he’s not allowed to say when it will air, but that it’s the most “accurate depiction” of his life that’s ever been put together.

You can view that clip of Flair talking about the film below:

– AEW released the following highlight clips for last night’s AEW Dark:

– MLW released a preview video for this week’s Fusion, featuring Bandido vs. Alex Hammerstone: