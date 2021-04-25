wrestling / News
Various News: Ric Flair Tells Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael To Keep Up The Good Fight, Xavier Woods Pays Tribute To Mickie James, Max Caster On Latest Outside the Ring
– As we reported yesterday, former WCW wrestler Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael revealed that he has been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair wished Mongo well in his ongoing battle.
He wrote: “Mongo, You Were Our Hero Long Before You Came To Us In Wrestling. A Super Bowl Champion And A Natural Born Horseman. You More Than Lived Up To Your Reputation! The Pearly Gates Are Something A Lot Of Us Contemplate. Keep Up The Good Fight! We Love You!”
– Xavier Woods posted a new clip to Twitter in which he plays Mickie James’ theme on guitar.
– The latest edition of Outside the Ring with Lexy Nair features Max Caster of The Acclaimed.
