Various News: Ric Flair’s Final Opponent To Be Announced Next Week, Highlights of the Smackdown Lowdown, Rob Schamberger Finishes Charlotte Flair Painting

– Ric Flair’s final opponent will be announced next week on part two of the documentary series building to the show. It’s been rumored that it will be a tag team match. The event happens on July 31 in Nashville.

– WWE has released the following highlights from the latest Smackdown Lowdown.

– Rob Schamberger has posted the final part of his video series in which he finishes his Charlotte Flair painting.