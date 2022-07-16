wrestling / News
Various News: Ric Flair’s Final Opponent To Be Announced Next Week, Highlights of the Smackdown Lowdown, Rob Schamberger Finishes Charlotte Flair Painting
July 16, 2022 | Posted by
– Ric Flair’s final opponent will be announced next week on part two of the documentary series building to the show. It’s been rumored that it will be a tag team match. The event happens on July 31 in Nashville.
– WWE has released the following highlights from the latest Smackdown Lowdown.
– Rob Schamberger has posted the final part of his video series in which he finishes his Charlotte Flair painting.
