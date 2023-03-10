wrestling / News
Various News: Rich Swann Set For Upcoming GCW Event, AEW Wrestlers Rank Favorite Nintendo Games, ROH on HonorClub Highlights
– Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Rich Swann will appear at their upcoming event GCW Scene of the Crime. It happens on April 22 from the Engelwood Center in Orlando.
*ORLANDO UPDATE*
Just Signed:
RICH SWANN returns to GCW on April 22nd in ORLANDO!
Plus:
Nick FN Gage
Janela
Masha
Bussy
Blake Christian
Jordan Oliver
Sumie Sakai
+more!
Get Tix:https://t.co/vY59IJxTtC
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+
April 22 – 8PM
Orlando pic.twitter.com/ufwzpGBJNI
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 10, 2023
– AEW wrestlers recently spoke with IGN about their top ten favorite Nintendo games.
– Here are highlights from last night’s ROH TV on HonorClub.
.@theDALTONcastle & #TheBoys have a message for the current #ROH six-man world champions in The Embassy.
Watch #ROH Honor Club TV, streaming at https://t.co/DK9iup9M57! pic.twitter.com/l0qikgddn3
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 10, 2023
#TheKingdom @RealMikeBennett & @MattTaven have a strong message for @TopFlight612
Watch #ROH Honor Club TV, streaming at https://t.co/DK9iup9efz! pic.twitter.com/KbXAyGI8zu
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 10, 2023
A new tag team has entered #ROH as @facdaniels teams up with @MattSydal!
Watch #ROH Honor Club TV, streaming at https://t.co/DK9iup9M57! pic.twitter.com/PJYEaKKfRh
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 10, 2023
The #ROH World champion @ClaudioCSRO didn’t mix his words when talking to a fired-up #EddieKingston in the ring (@MadKing1981)
Watch #ROH Honor Club TV, streaming at https://t.co/DK9iup9M57! pic.twitter.com/otuznRP122
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 10, 2023