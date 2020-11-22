wrestling / News

Various News: Ricky Starks Auctioning Off Custom Darby Allin Bodybag, Clip From Talking Smack, Hikaru Shida Shows Her Life With A Cat

November 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Ricky Starks is auctioning off a custom Darby Allin bodybag on Ebay for charity. As of now, there have been 29 bids and the current bid is at $529.

The description reads: “Up for auction is “Darby Allin” “bodybag” that was seen on the 9/30 episode of AEW Dynamite. Hand painted bag. Signed by Ricky Starks. Darby may have been inside it once.
Proceeds go to ‘NAMI St. Tammany’ based in Louisiana.

Condition is “Used”. Shipped with USPS First Class.

– Hikaru Shida posted a video to Twitter showing how annoying her cat can be.

– Finally, here’s a clip of the latest episode of Talking Smack.

