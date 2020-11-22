Various News: Ricky Starks Auctioning Off Custom Darby Allin Bodybag, Clip From Talking Smack, Hikaru Shida Shows Her Life With A Cat

– Ricky Starks is auctioning off a custom Darby Allin bodybag on Ebay for charity. As of now, there have been 29 bids and the current bid is at $529.

The description reads: “Up for auction is “Darby Allin” “bodybag” that was seen on the 9/30 episode of AEW Dynamite. Hand painted bag. Signed by Ricky Starks. Darby may have been inside it once.

Proceeds go to ‘NAMI St. Tammany’ based in Louisiana.

Condition is “Used”. Shipped with USPS First Class.”

AUCTION: Hand painted bodybag with "DARBY" on the front. Proceeds go to NAMI St. Tammany. I had to relist this since the buyer never paid for the listing. https://t.co/jIravZzUmE — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) November 21, 2020

I’d buy it to set the shit on fire. https://t.co/HgiuuSiFb3 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) November 22, 2020

– Hikaru Shida posted a video to Twitter showing how annoying her cat can be.

– Finally, here’s a clip of the latest episode of Talking Smack.