– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali revealed in an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet that he was at one point scheduled to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the 2019 event. However, plans changed at the last minute during the wrestlers’ entrances, and Brock Lesnar ended up winning the match. Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Ricochet has since commented on the story, noting that the version of events told by Mustafa Ali is true.

The talents were putting the match together all day before plans were later changed. Ricochet shared on social media in response to Ali’s account, “All of this is true. I was in the match hahaha.”

