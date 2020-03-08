wrestling / News

Various News: Ricochet Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Companies Celebrate International Women’s Day

March 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricochet WWE Stomping Grounds

– Ricochet is the latest WWE star to get a portrait for Canvas 2 Canvas. You can check out the video below of Rob Schamberger painting a portrait of the Raw star:

– WWE, AEW, and Impact all posted to Twitter to celebrate International Women’s Day today:

