wrestling / News
Various News: Ricochet Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Companies Celebrate International Women’s Day
– Ricochet is the latest WWE star to get a portrait for Canvas 2 Canvas. You can check out the video below of Rob Schamberger painting a portrait of the Raw star:
– WWE, AEW, and Impact all posted to Twitter to celebrate International Women’s Day today:
Happy #InternationalWomensDay, @WWEUniverse! ♀️
📸: Sophy Holland
👀More to come this Thursday! 👀 @CarmellaWWE @BiancaBelairWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @RubyRiottWWE @DanaBrookeWWE @shirai_io #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/mqnJifIlEy
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2020
Happy #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/nFjw23p0CG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 8, 2020
Today is International Women’s Day! Join us in lifting and empowering the strong, talented, creative women of this generation and marching towards a #genderequal world. #YesSheDid #IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/uxO9FieSNT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 8, 2020
