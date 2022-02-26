wrestling / News

Various News: Ricochet Invites Johnny Knoxville To Next Week’s WWE Smackdown, GCW LA Fights 3 Volume 3 Stream Online, Impact Wrestling Headed To Arnold Classic

February 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Main Event Ricochet Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Ricochet invited Johnny Knoxville to watch him face Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

He wrote: “Hey, @realjknoxville you free this Friday to watch me whoop @SamiZayn and become the NEW (in my best @WWEApollo voice) Intercontinental Champion! #SmackDown

– The livestream for GCW LA Fights Volume 3 is now available online.

– Impact Wrestling stars The Good Brothers and Jordynne Grace will be signing autographs at the Arnold Classic on March 4-6.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Friday Night Smackdown, GCW LA Fights, Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading