wrestling / News
Various News: Ricochet Invites Johnny Knoxville To Next Week’s WWE Smackdown, GCW LA Fights 3 Volume 3 Stream Online, Impact Wrestling Headed To Arnold Classic
– In a post on Twitter, Ricochet invited Johnny Knoxville to watch him face Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.
He wrote: “Hey, @realjknoxville you free this Friday to watch me whoop @SamiZayn and become the NEW (in my best @WWEApollo voice) Intercontinental Champion! #SmackDown”
Hey, @realjknoxville you free this Friday to watch me whoop @SamiZayn and become the NEW (in my best @WWEApollo voice) Intercontinental Champion! #SmackDown
— I am the Master. (@KingRicochet) February 26, 2022
– The livestream for GCW LA Fights Volume 3 is now available online.
– Impact Wrestling stars The Good Brothers and Jordynne Grace will be signing autographs at the Arnold Classic on March 4-6.
See you at the Arnold ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/YYk4V1Sfcy
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Where AJ Styles’ New WWE Deal Ranks Among Top Stars, Note On if AEW Showed Interest
- The WRLD on GCW Reportedly Not A Success On PPV, Decent On FITE
- Note on Why Brock Lesnar Smashed Open His Pod at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Jim Ross On Fallout Of Black Scorpion Angle In WCW, How It Impacted Sting’s First World Title Run