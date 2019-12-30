wrestling / News

Various News: Ricochet Is Optimistic About His 2020, Preview For WWE Day Of: TLC, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include PCO

December 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Ricochet spoke about his 2019 in WWE and expressed his optimism for what 2020 will bring.

He wrote: “Man, we got a great group of guys and girls who go out there and DELIVER. You guys can say what you want but I really am proud of the work we all delivered when it mattered. 2019 was wild, let’s see what 2020 will bring!

– WWE has released a preview of tonight’s WWE Day Of, which focuses on the TLC PPV event. It airs on the WWE Network after RAw.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include PCO (52), Eddie Edwards (36) and Rey Fenix (29).

