Various News: Riddle Begs for Randy Orton Back, Max Caster Drops a Freestyle Rap

– Following last night’s Raw Talk, Riddle tweeted out to Randy Orton that he wants him back in his life. Riddle has been furiously searching for Orton, but it hasn’t worked thus far.

Riddle tweeted out today, “Randy it’s been to long please come back to me I’ll do anything!!! Sincerely The Little Viper Snake #rkbro #WWERaw #stallion”

Randy it’s been to long please come back to me I’ll do anything!!!

Sincerely The Little Viper 🐍 #rkbro #WWERaw #stallion https://t.co/aiM2dTTgW1 — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) July 13, 2021

– AEW star Max Caster dropped a freestyle rap this week for TMZ Sports. You can check out that video, which also features former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley, below: