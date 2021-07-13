wrestling / News

Various News: Riddle Begs for Randy Orton Back, Max Caster Drops a Freestyle Rap

July 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Following last night’s Raw Talk, Riddle tweeted out to Randy Orton that he wants him back in his life. Riddle has been furiously searching for Orton, but it hasn’t worked thus far.

Riddle tweeted out today, “Randy it’s been to long please come back to me I’ll do anything!!! Sincerely The Little Viper Snake #rkbro #WWERaw #stallion”

– AEW star Max Caster dropped a freestyle rap this week for TMZ Sports. You can check out that video, which also features former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley, below:

