Various News: Riho Comments on AEW Women’s Championship Win, New WWE Digital Album
– Riho took to Twitter to comment on becoming the first-ever AEW Women’s Champion on Dynamite. Riho, who beat NYla Rose to win the title, posted:
First AEW Womens champion👑💗 Thank you so much, everyone 😭💗#AEWWomensTitle#AEW
#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/37QnSPphH0
— RIHO 里歩 (@riho_gtmv) October 3, 2019
– WWE Uncaged X, the latest digital album with unreleased takes on WWE entrance songs, is now available on streaming services per PWInsider. The tracklist is:
1. Know Your Role (Nation Leader) [The Rock]
2. End of Days (I’ve Had Enough) [The Corre]
3. Sher (The Maharaja) [Jinder Mahal]
4. Interrogation (1998)
5. New Rockers (2007)
6. Not My Fault (2005)
7. Piracy (2006)
8. Quicksand (2006)
9. Southern Pride (2005)
10. New Kind of Power (Jeff Jarrett)
11. Who I Am (9th Wonder of the World) [Chyna]
12. Take a Pill (1997)
13. You Look so Good to Me (The Runway) [2003]
14. Man Beast (1997)
15. Too Much (1997)
16. Poetic Devastation (Virgil)
17. Addonas (1995)
18. You Better Recognize (D’Lo Brown)
19. Return the Hitman (Excellence of Execution) [Bret Hart]
20. Break an Egg (The Gobbledy Gooker)
21. Are You Ready? (Hall of Fame 2019) [D-Generation X]
22. With My Baby Tonight (Instrumental) [Jeff Jarrett & Jesse James]
23. Dark Side (Fully Loaded 1998) [Undertaker]
24. Medal (Retirement Medley) [Kurt Angle]
25 The Time Is Now (Champ Is Here) [John Cena]
