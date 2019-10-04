Various News: Riho Comments on AEW Women’s Championship Win, New WWE Digital Album

– Riho took to Twitter to comment on becoming the first-ever AEW Women’s Champion on Dynamite. Riho, who beat NYla Rose to win the title, posted:

– WWE Uncaged X, the latest digital album with unreleased takes on WWE entrance songs, is now available on streaming services per PWInsider. The tracklist is:

1. Know Your Role (Nation Leader) [The Rock]

2. End of Days (I’ve Had Enough) [The Corre]

3. Sher (The Maharaja) [Jinder Mahal]

4. Interrogation (1998)

5. New Rockers (2007)

6. Not My Fault (2005)

7. Piracy (2006)

8. Quicksand (2006)

9. Southern Pride (2005)

10. New Kind of Power (Jeff Jarrett)

11. Who I Am (9th Wonder of the World) [Chyna]

12. Take a Pill (1997)

13. You Look so Good to Me (The Runway) [2003]

14. Man Beast (1997)

15. Too Much (1997)

16. Poetic Devastation (Virgil)

17. Addonas (1995)

18. You Better Recognize (D’Lo Brown)

19. Return the Hitman (Excellence of Execution) [Bret Hart]

20. Break an Egg (The Gobbledy Gooker)

21. Are You Ready? (Hall of Fame 2019) [D-Generation X]

22. With My Baby Tonight (Instrumental) [Jeff Jarrett & Jesse James]

23. Dark Side (Fully Loaded 1998) [Undertaker]

24. Medal (Retirement Medley) [Kurt Angle]

25 The Time Is Now (Champ Is Here) [John Cena]