Various News: Rikishi Joins JBL & Gerald Brisco, Book Looks at Wrestling at the Chase Park Plaza, Andre Chase Gets a Shirt
– WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi joined fellow WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco and JBL on their podcast:
– St. Louis Public Radio published an article on the new book Wrestling at the Chase by historian Ed Wheatley. The book details wrestling events at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel.
– WWE Shop has released a new shirt for NXT’s Andre Chase. You can get that “Chase U” University shirt below:
Andre Chase University shirts are sweaters are officially available on @WWEShop !! @WWENXT @WWE
Show your school spirit. #WWENXT #WWERaw #SmackDown https://t.co/lEGPqQGIpn
— Andre Chase (@AndreChaseWWE) October 13, 2021
