Various News: RJ City Riffs on WrestleRock Rumble, ROH’s 7 Biggest Debuts
May 16, 2020 | Posted by
– RJ City released an amusing clip on his Twitter account this week where he edits his own refrain from an old AWA WrestleRock promo with a song called the “WrestleRock Rumble.” You can check out that clip below.
Proud to be a part of the AWA. pic.twitter.com/MSHB50yQZr
— RJ City (@RJCity1) May 15, 2020
– ROH released a new Honor List video featuring the 7 Biggest Debuts in ROH History. The clip is narrated by Marty Scurll, and you can check it out in the player below.
