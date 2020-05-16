wrestling / News

Various News: RJ City Riffs on WrestleRock Rumble, ROH's 7 Biggest Debuts

May 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
RJ City

– RJ City released an amusing clip on his Twitter account this week where he edits his own refrain from an old AWA WrestleRock promo with a song called the “WrestleRock Rumble.” You can check out that clip below.

– ROH released a new Honor List video featuring the 7 Biggest Debuts in ROH History. The clip is narrated by Marty Scurll, and you can check it out in the player below.

