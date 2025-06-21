– Per the Cauliflower Alley Club, a memorial service will be held for late wrestling legend, Sabu, later today at the Cooper Moon Event Space in Lansing, Michigan. WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam will eulogizing his late friend and former tag team partner. here are some additional details:

A memorial service for Sabu will be held on Saturday June 21, 2025 at 3 pm EST at The Copper Moon Event Space, 1247 Center St, Lansing, MI 48906. Family, friends, and fans are invited to attend. Rob Van Dam will be delivering the eulogy. After this there will be a lunch (including Sabu’s favorite meal – meatloaf, and Mexican food from his friend Joseph Yusuf Diaz’s mother’s restaurant), and time for family and friends to share their memories.

The former ECW and WWE Superstar sadly passed away last month. He was 60 years old.

– Here is a preview for today’s edition of Memphis Wrestling on TrillerTV:

The Sycho Simon era has officially begun… and that means there are no rules. Who will be crazzzy enough to answer a no-holds-barred challenge? Plus, we’ll crown a #1 contender to the uncrowned Junior Heritage Championship! No Rules Era

The new Memphis Heritage Champion vows to throw the rulebook out the window. Who will be crazzzy enough to answer his challenge in the main event? Tag Team Match

The Slaughterhouse vs Twins of Salem

Two of the most unique tag teams in the division square off in a contest that’s sure to be wild! Slaughterhouse vs Twins of Salem kicks off the program! Special Challenge Match

J. Webb with Makkari Candy vs Wonderboy

Stand back, citizens! We’ve got a situation – J. Webb’s jealousy has seemingly gotten the best of him. He’s challenging Wonderboy – wait until you see what happened here! Junior Heritage Finals Next Week

Both finalists for the Junior Heritage Championship will be inside the WrestleCenter, ahead of their big showdown next week! VaShawn Harvey with Oso, and Colton Cage will have their final words. #1 Contender to Junior Heritage Title – Triple Threat

CJ Blaine vs Kale vs Main Event Bradley

Last week, these three were on the same team in a trios tag match. That win earned them a spot in this Triple Threat Match to determine who becomes the first #1 contender! Get Ready, Lowbudgets

The heat between the LA Hustlers and Bizzness Dawgs is reaching a boiling point – and rumor has it, the Hustlers are looking to add backup. But who could it be? Main Event | No Rules Memphis Heritage Title Match

Sycho Simon (c) vs ???

Who is crazzzy enough to answer the no rules challenge from Sycho Simon? It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – we are Memphis Wrestling! *lineup subject to change!

Today’s episode can also be streamed via YouTube below: