Various News: Rob Van Dam Gets Mention On Love After Lockup, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, Impact Wrestling Highlights

January 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rob Van Dam Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider notes that Rob Van Dam got a mention on WeTV’s Love After Lockup, in which a man described jumping off a dresser like RVD into his girlfriend’s bed.

– Thunder Rosa posted her latest vlog online, showing her latest trip to Mexico.

– Impact Wrestling shared the following highlights from Thursday’s episode:

