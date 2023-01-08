wrestling / News
Various News: Rob Van Dam Gets Mention On Love After Lockup, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, Impact Wrestling Highlights
January 7, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider notes that Rob Van Dam got a mention on WeTV’s Love After Lockup, in which a man described jumping off a dresser like RVD into his girlfriend’s bed.
– Thunder Rosa posted her latest vlog online, showing her latest trip to Mexico.
– Impact Wrestling shared the following highlights from Thursday’s episode:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE SmackDown, Vince McMahon Not in Attendance
- Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities
- More on Vince McMahon’s Return to WWE, Which Companies Might Buy WWE
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’