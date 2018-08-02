wrestling / News
Various News: Rob Van Dam Responds to Fan Suggesting He Go to Lucha Underground, Latest UpUpDownDown
August 2, 2018
– Rob Van Dam had a pithy response to a fan who wanted to see him sign with Lucha Underground. When the fan said that Van Dam should consider appearing with the company, RVD replied:
I love when people tell me what I should do. https://t.co/5Qv1FgxkBj
— Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) August 2, 2018
– Here is the latest video from UpUpDownDown, with Becky Lynch & Xavier Woods celebrating the third birthday of Rocket League at a special event: