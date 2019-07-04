Various News: Rob Van Dam Shares Pics & Video With Girlfriend on 4th of July Cruise, Usos Battle For UpUpDownDown Championship

– Rob Van Dam shared some pictures and videos while partying on a 4th of July cruise with his girlfriend. You can see the videos and pic below. Van Dam is dating wrestler Katie Forbes, who made her debut with Impact United We Stand in April; they began dating in 2016, the same year Van Dam and his wife Sonia filed for divorce. That divorce was finalized last year.

Them: Sorry to hear about your divorce. Me: pic.twitter.com/RYvCFVa7DQ — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) July 3, 2019

– The Usos faced off with each other for the UpUpDownDown Championship in the latest video, duking it out in King of Fighters. Jimmy Uso defeated his brother to claim the title.