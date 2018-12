– Rob Van Dam is teasing a return of some sort on his Twitter account. After a fan said he hasn’t heard much of Van Dam as of late, the WWE alumnus posted:

You will soon… https://t.co/pf92MrekxG — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) December 17, 2018

– PWInsider reports that BeIN Sports will air an MLW Marathon on New Year’s Eve starting at 6 AM.