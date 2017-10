– Robbie E is set to host two new digital series. The Impact alumnus will appear on Real Robbie E on FITE TV Tuesdays at 10:30 AM and Back to the Basics for Men’s Fitness on Thursdays at 10:30 AM. He previously hosted Dad Bod Destroyer for Muscle & Fitness.

– NWA Champion Tim Storm discussed his inner voice in a new video, which you can see below: