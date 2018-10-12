wrestling / News
Various News: Robbie E May Be Part Of The Rock’s Titan Games, ROH Previews Jeff Cobb vs. Punishment Martinez
– The Rock has posted the first preview for Titan Games on Instagram, and former Impact Wrestling star Robbie E is included in the footage. It appears he is one of those invited to take part in the Titan Combine. There’s no word on if he’ll make the final cut for the actual show. The series debuts on NBC on January 2, 2019.
Here’s a synopsis: Inspired by Dwayne Johnson’s desire to motivate global audiences to reach their potential both mentally and physically, this inspiring new athletic competition series offers everyday people the opportunity to step inside the Titan arena and achieve the impossible. Every episode, six contenders compete against one of six reigning Titans. They will be challenged in incredible head-to-head battles designed to test the minds, bodies and hearts of our competitors. Sheer brute strength won’t be enough. If a contender rises to the occasion and defeats one of the Titans, they take their place and join the elite Titan group. But once one becomes a Titan, they must be victorious every week to keep their spot. In the epic season finale, the Titans battle it out against one another in the hope of becoming the last male and female standing.
View this post on Instagram
We built the biggest outdoor arena ever for an athletic competition series on TV – THE TITAN ARENA. Our next step: Conduct the first ever TITAN COMBINE to FIND OUR TITANS. Tens of thousands of hardworking, athletic people from all walks of life applied – LESS THAN 100 made it. This series is my DNA and we tested and pushed these athletes like never before. They sweat, they agonized in pain and they bled. I was very proud 😈 Get ready to see who's hungriest in the land for that coveted title of TITAN CHAMPION with our two-hour premiere event on WEDNESDAY JAN 2 at 8pm on @NBC. Mark your calendar 📆 as we kick off the new year with a very DISRUPTIVE BANG💥 @ASmithCoProd @SevenBucksProd #UniversalTelevisionAlternative #TITANGAMES #NBC
– ROH has released the following preview for Jeff Cobb vs. Punishment Martinez, which happens on the next episode of ROH TV.