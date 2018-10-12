Various News: Robbie E May Be Part Of The Rock’s Titan Games, ROH Previews Jeff Cobb vs. Punishment Martinez

– The Rock has posted the first preview for Titan Games on Instagram, and former Impact Wrestling star Robbie E is included in the footage. It appears he is one of those invited to take part in the Titan Combine. There’s no word on if he’ll make the final cut for the actual show. The series debuts on NBC on January 2, 2019.

Here’s a synopsis: Inspired by Dwayne Johnson’s desire to motivate global audiences to reach their potential both mentally and physically, this inspiring new athletic competition series offers everyday people the opportunity to step inside the Titan arena and achieve the impossible. Every episode, six contenders compete against one of six reigning Titans. They will be challenged in incredible head-to-head battles designed to test the minds, bodies and hearts of our competitors. Sheer brute strength won’t be enough. If a contender rises to the occasion and defeats one of the Titans, they take their place and join the elite Titan group. But once one becomes a Titan, they must be victorious every week to keep their spot. In the epic season finale, the Titans battle it out against one another in the hope of becoming the last male and female standing.

– ROH has released the following preview for Jeff Cobb vs. Punishment Martinez, which happens on the next episode of ROH TV.