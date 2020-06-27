Various News: Robert Anthony Wants to Answer Cody’s Open Challenge, Richard Holliday Turns Down Savio Vega’s Challenge

– Robert Anthony released a video on his Twitter account today implying that he is looking to answer Cody Rhodes’ open challenge for a shot at the TNT Championship. You can check out the video Anthony shared below.

Anthony wrote on Twitter, “This isn’t about the open challenge. It’s about answering the question @AEWrestling fans have ‘Who is Robert Anthony, and what is his motivation?’ I sat in the crowd while @CodyRhodes spoke these words and it affected me in so many ways. This video is words from my soul.”

Anthony has recently been appearing on AEW Dark, losing matches to Jon Moxley, Brian Cage, and Scorpio Sky. Cody is currently scheduled to defend his TNT title against Jake Hager on AEW Fyter Fest on Wednesday.

– It looks like Richard Holliday isn’t interested in answering the challenge from Savio Vega for a match at Puerto Rico’s Roberto Clemente Stadium. He noted on Twitter, “Well keep dreaming Carlos because im not wrestling there.”

