Various News: The Rock’s Under Armour Brand Becomes Company’s Top Seller, Updated MLW Fightland Card, Zelina Vega On Celtic Warrior Workouts
– The Rock posted the following announcement that his “Project Rock” brand for Under Armour is the #1 global seller for the company…
The cheat meal Sushi Train 🍣 🚂 rolls on strong. Good collisions of world’s here/ Re-watching one of my fav docs, THE DEFIANT ONES (highly recommend) while going over my 2020 @underarmour creative concepts for our new Project Rock collection, called INNER WARRIOR – because everything always starts from within. You vs You. Project Rock has become @underarmour’s #1 global seller and we’ll continue to be humble and hungry as we steadily disrupt and elevate the game. Now it’s Me vs Sushi and in this game, there are no losers – only winners. Especially my big, greedy, gluttonous f’n belly. #SooshTrainRollsOn 🥢 #CheatMealTime #Defiance #InnerWarrior
Cheat meal cookie train 🍪🚂 rolls on. Helluva sugar/ Netflix combo… My tiny (and by tiny I mean f*cking ginormous) signature DJ double chocolate and peanut butter chip cookies with creamy peanut butter layered in the middle. And great doc about the icon Bob Marley and an assassination attempt made on his life in 1976. Bob’s son, Rohan Marley was my teammate when we played ball together down at THE U. Good times when he would share stories with us about his legendary father and their family. “Sistah, I bring the ghetto uptown” 👏🏾👊🏾✊🏾 #CookieTrainRollsOn #AsDoesMySugarHigh
– MLW Fightland takes place on November 8th. Here is the updated card…
* MLW Title Match: Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland
* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon & Fenix vs. LA Park & Hijo de LA Park
* No DQ Match: PCO vs. Brody King
* Joey Ryan & Swoggle vs. The Dirty Blondes
* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara
* Marko Stunt vs. Ace Romero