Various News: The Rock’s Under Armour Brand Becomes Company’s Top Seller, Updated MLW Fightland Card, Zelina Vega On Celtic Warrior Workouts

View this post on Instagram

The cheat meal Sushi Train 🍣 🚂 rolls on strong. Good collisions of world’s here/ Re-watching one of my fav docs, THE DEFIANT ONES (highly recommend) while going over my 2020 @underarmour creative concepts for our new Project Rock collection, called INNER WARRIOR – because everything always starts from within. You vs You. Project Rock has become @underarmour’s #1 global seller and we’ll continue to be humble and hungry as we steadily disrupt and elevate the game. Now it’s Me vs Sushi and in this game, there are no losers – only winners. Especially my big, greedy, gluttonous f’n belly. #SooshTrainRollsOn 🥢 #CheatMealTime #Defiance #InnerWarrior