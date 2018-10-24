Quantcast

 

Various News: The Rock’s Under Armour Brand Becomes Company’s Top Seller, Updated MLW Fightland Card, Zelina Vega On Celtic Warrior Workouts

October 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– The Rock posted the following announcement that his “Project Rock” brand for Under Armour is the #1 global seller for the company…

– Here is Zelina Vega on Celtic Warrior Workouts…

– MLW Fightland takes place on November 8th. Here is the updated card…

* MLW Title Match: Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland
* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon & Fenix vs. LA Park & Hijo de LA Park
* No DQ Match: PCO vs. Brody King
* Joey Ryan & Swoggle vs. The Dirty Blondes
* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara
* Marko Stunt vs. Ace Romero

