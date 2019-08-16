wrestling / News

Various News: Rocky Romero Previews The Super J-Cup, Free Match From Vanguard Champioship Wrestling, Tama Tonga Jokes About Attacking Katsuyori Shibata

August 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rocky Romero

– Rocky Romero previewed the NJPW Super J-Cup for the promotion’s official website, which you can find here.

– Tama Tonga joked on Twitter about the Bullet Club attacking Katsuyori Shibata, which they did at the NJPW G1 Climax 29 Finals, where KENTA joined the group.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from Vanguard Championship Wrestling, Phil Brown vs. Irvin Legend in a last man standing match.

