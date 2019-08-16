Various News: Rocky Romero Previews The Super J-Cup, Free Match From Vanguard Champioship Wrestling, Tama Tonga Jokes About Attacking Katsuyori Shibata

– Rocky Romero previewed the NJPW Super J-Cup for the promotion’s official website, which you can find here.

– Tama Tonga joked on Twitter about the Bullet Club attacking Katsuyori Shibata, which they did at the NJPW G1 Climax 29 Finals, where KENTA joined the group.

And then how many of you guys cried when we beat his ass https://t.co/3IMae4GJ2a — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) August 14, 2019

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from Vanguard Championship Wrestling, Phil Brown vs. Irvin Legend in a last man standing match.