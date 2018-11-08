Various News: ROH Announces Details For Houston Return, New Lars Sullivan T-Shirt Available, Latest NXT Post-Show Online

– ROH has announced ticket details for the promotion’s upcoming return to Houston, Texas.

Ring of Honor returns to Houston, TX for the first time in over 9 years, debuting at NRG Arena on Friday, January 25, 2019 as part of the Road To G1 Supercard Tour! This event will stream LIVE worldwide for HonorClub!

HonorClub always gets the first opportunity for the best seats in the house with the Houston presale beginning next Wednesday, November 14 at 10 a.m. CT. The exclusive NRG Arena presale begins Thursday, November 15 at 10 a.m. CT with the generic public on sale beginning Friday, November 16 at 10 a.m. CT. Join HonorClub now to skip the line and get the best tickets!

ROH was last in Houston for Supercard of Honor IV Weekend in 2009 which saw Jerry Lynn defeat Nigel McGuinness to become ROH World Champion. Jay Lethal is the current ROH World Champion and has stated that his goal is to defend it at the sold-out G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden on April 6. He must successfully make it through the Road To G1 Supercard in order to do so as all eyes will be on Houston.

In addition to the breathtaking action, fans can get up close and personal with their favorite ROH stars in meet and greet sessions two hours before the show. It’s all part of the ROH Live Experience. Don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of it!

Road To G1 Supercard: Houston

Friday, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m. Central

NRG Arena

Houston, TX

Streamed live worldwide for HonorClub

