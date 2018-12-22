Quantcast

 

Various News: ROH Announces Top 5 Moments From Final Battle, Previews For New WWE Network Shows

December 22, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Final Battle Ladder War

– The latest edition of the Five Count on ROHWrestling.com has listed the top five moments from ROH Final Battle 2018. They include:

5. Matt Taven defeats Dalton Castle
4. Kelly Klein wins WOH World title with clean sweep in Four Corner Survival
3. Jay Lethal defeats Cody
2. Flip Gordon makes Bully Ray quit
1. Briscoes win 10th tag team title in Ladder War.

– In posts on Twitter, both The Club (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) and Xavier Woods provided previews of their respective shows Botch Club and Arcade Challenge. The new WWE Network shows were announced yesterday and will be available Monday on demand.

