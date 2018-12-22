Various News: ROH Announces Top 5 Moments From Final Battle, Previews For New WWE Network Shows

– The latest edition of the Five Count on ROHWrestling.com has listed the top five moments from ROH Final Battle 2018. They include:

5. Matt Taven defeats Dalton Castle

4. Kelly Klein wins WOH World title with clean sweep in Four Corner Survival

3. Jay Lethal defeats Cody

2. Flip Gordon makes Bully Ray quit

1. Briscoes win 10th tag team title in Ladder War.

– In posts on Twitter, both The Club (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) and Xavier Woods provided previews of their respective shows Botch Club and Arcade Challenge. The new WWE Network shows were announced yesterday and will be available Monday on demand.

Some #GoodBrothers got their own show on @WWENetwork , perfectly titled #BotchClub and it’s available anytime on demand starting this Monday at 10am and then streams live on the network on December 28th at 7pm…. check out preview…. @LukeGallowsWWE @TitusONeilWWE pic.twitter.com/9bzOZmHc1H — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) December 22, 2018