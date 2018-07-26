Various News: ROH Death Before Dishonor Details, NWA Hypes All In Title Match

– Ring of Honor has announced the details for this year’s Death Before Dishonor show, which takes place on September 28th. You can see the full announcement below:

The Best Wrestling on the Planet makes its debut at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas for two nights of the hard-hitting, fast-paced, in-your-face action only Ring of Honor can provide. The Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view takes place in the city known for bright lights and big fights on Friday, Sept. 28, and ROH returns to the venue the following night for an International Television Taping.

Tickets for the two events featuring all of the top ROH stars go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. local time for HonorClub members and Friday, Aug. 3 at 12 p.m. local time for the general public.

Death Before Dishonor has been an ROH staple since 2003 and has featured historic title changes and classic matches. This will be the third year in a row that Las Vegas has hosted the extravaganza.

Which ROH stars will have lady luck on their side in Sin City? And which of them will leave Las Vegas empty-handed? Join us for Death Before Dishonor weekend to find out!

Death Before Dishonor Pay-Per-View

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas

Friday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m. local time

ROH International Television Taping

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas

Saturday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. local time

– Here is latest episode of the NWA’s Ten Pounds of Gold series, which promotes the All In match between Nick Aldis and Cody: