Various News: ROH Final Battle 2020 Video Highlights, Final Lineup for Tonight’s NAWA Jingle Brawl on FITE TV

ROH released video highlights for last night's Final Battle 2020 event. You can check out those clips below.















– NAWA will hold the Jingle Brawl show tonight. The event will stream live on FITE TV. Here’s the updated card for later tonight:

* NAWA Championship Battle Royal: Competitors TBD

* NAWA Women’s Championship Match: Roma Luchadora vs. Lindsay Snow vs. Stormie Lee

* NAWA Intercontinental Championship Match: Storm Thomas vs. TBA

* CCW Spotlight Match: Cha Cha Charlie & Jackal vs. Vinicious & Ariel Levy

* Gangrel vs. Tokyo Monster Kahagas

* Johnny Swinger vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* The Modern Day Sharpshooters vs. The Slambinos (w/Jojo) vs. Da House of Payne

* Ceremony honoring the late Bruiser Brody with his widow Barbara Goodish in attendance.

* Hercules Hernandez Cup Ceremony to honor the late Ray “Hercules Hernandez” Fernandez.

* Also appearing: Chase Stevens, Leon Scott, Chazz Moretti, more