Various News: ROH Matches For This Week Including Danhausen vs. Rhett Titus, Last Year’s Impact Bound for Glory Airing On AXS TV, Free Match With Jay Lethal and Homicide

– ROH will stream a Pure Wrestling Gauntlet on their Youtube channel on Thursday.

– The latest ROH Week by Week will include a Survival of the Fittest qualifying match between Danhausen and Rhett Titus tomorrow.

– Matt Taven vs. Dutch is set for this week’s ROH TV.

– ROH has released a free match between Jay Lethal and Homicide.

– Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2020 will air on AXS TV tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM. It features the following:

* Impact Wrestling World Championship: Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann

* Impact Tag Team Championships: The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The North

* Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae

* Impact X Division Championship: Rohit Raju (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. TJP vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace

* Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Heath, Rhino, Hernandez, Acey Romero, Larry D, Tenille Dashwood, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers, Tommy Dreamer and Havok, More TBD

* EC3 vs. Moose

* Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards