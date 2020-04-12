wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Posts Classic CM Punk vs. Raven Match, Lio Rush’s Quarantine Life, Dana Brooke Congratulates Rush On The Main Event
– ROH has shared a classic match featuring Raven vs. CM Punk in a Dog Collar match at Death Before Dishonor in 2003.
– Lio Rush is adjusting to quarantine life as best he can, although his neighbors don’t seem to be as happy about it as he is. For those who are too young to understand the joke, he’s referencing the 1988 comedy Coming to America.
– Speaking of Rush, Dana Brooke recently congratulated him on his role in the WWE Studios-Netflix movie The Main Event. Rush actually isn’t in the film, so it seems she was making fun of his height by saying he’s the kid.
